Magellan:Lessons learnt from investing in essential services

The long term regular and reliable returns from the infrastructure sector present an overwhelming opportunity. Infrastructure investing may initially seem intimidating to investors due to the substantial capital expenditures that companies require upfront. However, the long term regular and reliable returns from the infrastructure sector have the potential to grow your wealth over time with a high degree of confidence.In this episode, Magellan’s Head of Infrastructure, Gerald Stack, and Portfolio Managers Ben McVicar and Ofer Karliner discuss what they look for in attractive assets and their experiences over a combined 60 years of investing in these essential services.