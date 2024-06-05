Stocks of the Hour: Calmer Co International, PharmAust, Magnum Mining & Exploration

The Calmer Co. International, a health and wellness company focussing on natural products that promote calmness, support relaxation and improve sleep. Informs shareholders that May sales have materially increased with ecommerce sales up by 45% to $496k over the month or $16k per day. Shares are trading 118.17 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.PharmAust (ASX:PAA & PAAOA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that enrolment on to the Open-Label Extension (OLE) study is now complete. The latest survival and efficacy analyses by Berry Consultants show promising results, suggesting MPL's effectiveness in slowing disease progression in MND/ALS patients remains strong. Shares are trading 17.07 per cent higher at 24 cents.Magnum Mining & Explorationhas completed metallurgical test work on a bulk magnetite sample from its Buena Vista Iron Project. Results indicate 68.3% iron grade magnetite concentrate readily achievable just through simple grinding. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.