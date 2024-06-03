ASX rises 0.82% at near noon as it recovers from recent sell-offs

The Australian sharemarket has risen in June, continuing its recovery from recent sell-offs, with a 0.82 per cent rise at 11:30am following modest gains on Wall Street. This follows a 1 per cent jump on Friday, driven by traders unwinding earlier sell-offs prompted by concerns over inflation and potential Reserve Bank interest rate hikes.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 67 points.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.56 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.31 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Amcor plc, trading 3.13 per cent higher at $15.31. It is followed by shares in Whitehaven Coaland BlueScope SteelThe worst-performing large cap is REA Group, trading 1.94 per cent lower at $183.08. It is followed by shares in Reeceand Meridian EnergyGold is trading at US$2350.70 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.1 per cent higher at US$115.25 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.1 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 66.61 US cents.