Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, INOVIQ, Eastern Metals

Immutepteams up with MSD to study Efti alongside KEYTRUDA® in a pivotal phase III trial, TACTI-004. This trial plans to enrol about 750 patients with 1L NSCLC, irrespective of PD-L1 expression, expanding the potential anti-PD-1 therapy market. Shares are on a trading halt and last traded at 45 cents.INOVIQhas successfully produced and isolated engineered exosomes (EEVs) that target and kill breast cancer cells in vitro. In a proof-of-concept study, a breast cancer targeting protein was expressed in exosomes released by immune cells.Shares are trading 50.54 per cent higher at 70 cents.Eastern Metalshas identified new zones of anomalous base metal mineralisation in the northern portion of Browns Reef Project in NSW’s southern Cobar Basin. Planning is now underway to update and extend the existing drilling approvals for Evergreen to include these prospects. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 4.4 cents.