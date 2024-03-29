Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU) Presentation, Sydney Investor Day, March 2024

Jonathan Fisher - CEO - Cauldron Energyis an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring for minerals critical to a cleaner planet. The company’s current projects include the Yanrey Uranium Project in northern WA, which encompasses the Bennet Well Uranium Deposit, the recently acquired Melrose Project in the West Yilgarn region of WA, and three sustainable silica (river sand) projects in WA, comprising the Carnarvon Sand Project, the Ashburton Sand Project and the Fitzroy Sand Project.