Mineral Resources' weak financial results revealed after hours

Perth-based mining giant Mineral Resourcesunveiled its disappointing financial performance for the December half-year in a late Wednesday evening release, catching markets off-guard after hours. The company reported a substantial 28% decline in underlying EBITDA to $674.9 million, coupled with an alarming 83% reduction in the final dividend, slashed to 20 cents per share from $1.20 per share in the same period in 2022.Despite a reported 33% increase in net income, reaching $518 million, and a modest 7% rise in revenue to $2.51 billion, the underlying figures were buoyed by a significant final payment from former partner Albemarle. This payment injected $587.8 million into Mineral Resources' coffers, masking the true extent of the company's operational challenges.The weak performance, excluding robust iron ore operations which benefited from favorable pricing late in the half-year, underscores the company's struggle amidst market headwinds. The substantial dividend cut, reducing payouts to shareholders to $39 million from $227 million the previous year, reflects Mineral Resources' imperative to conserve cash amid difficulties in its lithium division. Lithium revenue plummeted by 29% to $704.5 million, falling short of market expectations.Conversely, iron ore operations witnessed a notable 37% revenue surge, exceeding market estimates with revenues surpassing $1.3 billion. However, concerns arise as the company's capital expenditures for the half-year reached $1.48 billion, with forecasts projecting a full-year increase to $3.23 billion from the previous $2.75 billion.Mineral Resources' underlying profit for the half-year, plummeting by 49% to $196 million, serves as a stark indicator of the company's current challenges. While certain sectors of its operations display resilience, the overall financial performance signals a turbulent period ahead for the Perth-based mining giant. Investors and industry analysts closely watch as Mineral Resources navigates through uncertain terrain, grappling with market pressures and internal restructuring efforts.