ASX down 0.04%: Iron ore prices fall

Australian stocks declined as mining and energy sectors retreated, prompted by a significant overnight decline in iron ore prices and BHP reporting its weakest half-year profit in eight years.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.04 per cent lower at 7,662.40.The best-performing sector is Communication Services, up 0.95 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.42 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Suncorp Group, trading 6.44 per cent higher at $15.36. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZand Bendigo and Adelaide BankThe worst-performing large cap is Sonic Healthcare, trading 7.57 per cent lower at $29.31. It is followed by shares in South32and Lynas Rare EarthsGold is trading at US$2026.80 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.9 per cent lower at US$128.80 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.1 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.39 US cents.