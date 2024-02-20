ASX down 0.04%: Iron ore prices fall

Australian stocks declined as mining and energy sectors retreated, prompted by a significant overnight decline in iron ore prices and BHP reporting its weakest half-year profit in eight years.
At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.04 per cent lower at 7,662.40.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Communication Services, up 0.95 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.42 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is Suncorp Group (ASX:SUN)
, trading 6.44 per cent higher at $15.36. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY)
and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN)
.
The worst-performing large cap is Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL)
, trading 7.57 per cent lower at $29.31. It is followed by shares in South32 (ASX:S32)
and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$2026.80 an ounce.
Iron ore is 0.9 per cent lower at US$128.80 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.1 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 65.39 US cents.