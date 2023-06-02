Stocks of the Hour: Magnis, Aurora Labs, Grand Gulf Energy

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps June 02, 2023 11:35 AM


Magnis (ASX:MNS; OTCQX:MNSEF; FSE:U1P) has announced that iM3NY has successfully completed 6 out of the 7 relevant tests for UN38.3 certification, with 1 result now pending. The UN38.3 process involves a series of tests, designed to simulate the conditions that the cells may be exposed to during transportation. Shares are trading 12.9 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.

Aurora Labs (ASX:A3D) signs a MOU with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. Peter Snowsill, Aurora’s CEO commented: “[we can leverage] Aurora Labs’ technology with Aramco’s vast energy industry experience.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.

Grand Gulf Energy (ASX:GGE) announced that the independent review confirms significant helium flow potential at their wells. MD Dane Lance commented: “The Company now has a range of opportunities across the Red Helium project, and we look forward to being back in the field to confirm the modelling results with a successful flow test.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.

