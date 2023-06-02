Stocks of the Hour: Magnis, Aurora Labs, Grand Gulf Energy

Magnis (ASX:MNS; OTCQX:MNSEF; FSE:U1P) has announced that iM3NY has successfully completed 6 out of the 7 relevant tests for UN38.3 certification, with 1 result now pending. The UN38.3 process involves a series of tests, designed to simulate the conditions that the cells may be exposed to during transportation. Shares are trading 12.9 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.Aurora Labssigns a MOU with Aramco, one of the world’s leading integrated energy and chemicals companies. Peter Snowsill, Aurora’s CEO commented: “[we can leverage] Aurora Labs’ technology with Aramco’s vast energy industry experience.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.Grand Gulf Energyannounced that the independent review confirms significant helium flow potential at their wells. MD Dane Lance commented: “The Company now has a range of opportunities across the Red Helium project, and we look forward to being back in the field to confirm the modelling results with a successful flow test.” Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.