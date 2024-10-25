Media ReleasesWestern Yilgarn

Western Yilgarn - Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B - September 2024

25 Oct 2024 12:00 PM


Ida Holmes Project

  • Exploration activities at the Ida Holmes Project will be fast tracked following positive airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey results at the Ida Holmes Junction (IHJ) prospect and anomalous Copper-PGE results from a completed auger drilling program at the Hells Gate prospect.
  • A Farm–in and Joint Venture Agreement has been executed with Peregrine Exploration Pty Ltd securing WYX access to E57/1219, a key tenement located on the Mt Holmes Dyke.
  • Applications submitted for E57/1452 and E36/1106 licences which will complete coverage of the Mt Holmes Dyke across the Ida Holmes Project area.
  • A further tenement application, Mt Ida South (E29/1279), represents a new magmatic Cu-Ni +/- Au prospect, previously drilled by BHP, which identified ultramafic host lithologies but did not reach the basal contact.
Corporate
  • Post quarter, WYX appointed Pedro Kastellorizos as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 4 October.
  • Mr. Kastellorizos replaces John Traicos who has resigned as Non-Executive Director of WYX.
