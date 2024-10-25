View All Western Yilgarn News

Western Yilgarn - Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B - September 2024



Ida Holmes Project Exploration activities at the Ida Holmes Project will be fast tracked following positive airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey results at the Ida Holmes Junction (IHJ) prospect and anomalous Copper-PGE results from a completed auger drilling program at the Hells Gate prospect.

A Farm–in and Joint Venture Agreement has been executed with Peregrine Exploration Pty Ltd securing WYX access to E57/1219, a key tenement located on the Mt Holmes Dyke.

Applications submitted for E57/1452 and E36/1106 licences which will complete coverage of the Mt Holmes Dyke across the Ida Holmes Project area.

A further tenement application, Mt Ida South (E29/1279), represents a new magmatic Cu-Ni +/- Au prospect, previously drilled by BHP, which identified ultramafic host lithologies but did not reach the basal contact. Corporate Post quarter, WYX appointed Pedro Kastellorizos as a Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 4 October.

Mr. Kastellorizos replaces John Traicos who has resigned as Non-Executive Director of WYX. For more information, download the attached PDF.



