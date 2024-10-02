Western Yilgarn Accelerates Exploration at Ida Holmes Project

HIGHLIGHTS
Western Yilgarn is fast-tracking exploration activities at the Ida Holmes Project following positive airborne EM results at the Ida Holmes Junction (IHJ) prospect and anomalous Copper-PGE results at the Hells Gate prospect
The design and permiting of a 6-to-9-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling program is underway to test the recently identified 1.15km long TEM conductor at the IHJ prospect
The design and permiting of an Air core (AC) drilling and auger program to test the 3 Nebo-Babel1 style layered intrusive Copper-PGE anomalies at the Hells Gate, Peregrine and Mt Holmes prospects.
