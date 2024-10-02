View All Western Yilgarn News

Western Yilgarn Accelerates Exploration at Ida Holmes Project



HIGHLIGHTS

Western Yilgarn is fast-tracking exploration activities at the Ida Holmes Project following positive airborne EM results at the Ida Holmes Junction (IHJ) prospect and anomalous Copper-PGE results at the Hells Gate prospect

The design and permiting of a 6-to-9-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) Drilling program is underway to test the recently identified 1.15km long TEM conductor at the IHJ prospect

The design and permiting of an Air core (AC) drilling and auger program to test the 3 Nebo-Babel1 style layered intrusive Copper-PGE anomalies at the Hells Gate, Peregrine and Mt Holmes prospects. For more information, download the attached PDF.



