Western Yilgarn - Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B - June 2024

Ida Holmes Junction Project
Analysis of Phase 4 Southern extension auger drilling extends the high priority N1 and N4 Ni-Cu-PGE targets to the south and adds a further 2 new Ni-Cu-PGE targets
26 targets now confirmed (15 Ni-Cu-PGE targets and 11 LCT Pegmatite targets)
Auger geochemistry work well established and continuing at Fleet Street’s “Hells Gate” lease
Commencement of Airborne Electro Magnetic survey covering 350km2
WYX to earn 95% interest in 2 new Exploration Licences through Farm-In and Joint Venture
E29/1167 contains the Mt Alexander Lithium Project which adds further prospectivity and diversity to the WYX portfolio
