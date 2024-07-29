Media ReleasesWestern Yilgarn

View All Western Yilgarn News


Western Yilgarn - Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B - June 2024

29 Jul 2024 08:58 AM


HIGHLIGHTS

Ida Holmes Junction Project

  • Analysis of Phase 4 Southern extension auger drilling extends the high priority N1 and N4 Ni-Cu-PGE targets to the south and adds a further 2 new Ni-Cu-PGE targets
  • 26 targets now confirmed (15 Ni-Cu-PGE targets and 11 LCT Pegmatite targets)
  • Auger geochemistry work well established and continuing at Fleet Street’s “Hells Gate” lease
  • Commencement of Airborne Electro Magnetic survey covering 350km2
  • WYX to earn 95% interest in 2 new Exploration Licences through Farm-In and Joint Venture
  • E29/1167 contains the Mt Alexander Lithium Project which adds further prospectivity and diversity to the WYX portfolio
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?