Western Yilgarn - Ida Holmes Junction Project expanded by Strategic Farm-in

HIGHLIGHTS



Farm-in and Joint Venture agreement with Bellpark Minerals secures WYX the exclusive right to earn into 2 key tenements : - E36/1080, a granted exploration licence on the highly prospective Holmes Dyke and Ida Fault regions of Western Australia. The project has had no modern exploration undertaken and is contiguous with existing WYX tenements.

- E29/1167 “Mt Alexander Lithium Project”, a granted exploration licence with identified pegmatite swarms located further south along the Ida Fault WYX can earn a 95% interest in the tenements under a two year farm-in.

E36/1080 is strategically located along the Mount Holmes Gabbro, an underexplored mafic dyke complex that is prospective for magmatic Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation.

E29/1167 holds the Mt Alexander Lithium Project adding further prospectivity to the WYX portfolio.

Western Yilgarn NL (ASX: WYX) (“Western Yilgarn” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a binding farm-in and joint venture agreement with Bellpark Minerals Pty Ltd (“Bellpark”), a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX-listed Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (ASX:MMC). The term sheet provides for WYX to earn a participating interest of 95% in E36/1080 and E29/1167 (“Tenements”) over a 2 year period.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



