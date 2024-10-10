View All WT Financial Group News

WT Financial Group - Renewal of Managing Director Contract



In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.4, WT Financial Group Limited (“WTL”, “the Group” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise it has renewed the executive services agreement (“ESA”) of its founder and managing director, Mr Keith Cullen, for a new minimum term of three (3) years from an agreed effective start date of 1 October 2024.



Keith has served as managing director of the Company (and its unlisted predecessor companies) since inception and remains its largest non-institutional shareholder.



