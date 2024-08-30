View All WT Financial Group News

WT Financial Group - FY2024 Audited Result and Dividend



WT Financial Group Limited (“WTL” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its audited accounts for the full year to 30 June 2024 (“FY24” or “Period”) with the results in line with indicative results announced on 12 August 2024. The Company’s underlying business operations recording a 15.5% increase in revenue to $185.4M (FY23 $160.5M) and a 51.4% increase in underlying net profit before tax (“NPBT”) to $4.4M (FY23 $2.5M). Solid operating cashflow resulted in a more than 50% increase in year-end cash to $8.1M.



The Board declared a fully franked dividend of 0.5 cents (previously indicated at 0.4) with a record date of 25 September 2024 and has reinstated its policy to pay dividends biannually (subject to available cash).



