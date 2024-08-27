Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

View All Sequoia Financial Group News


Sequoia Financial Group - FY24 Results

27 Aug 2024 10:30 AM


Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ)(“Sequoia” or “Company”) today released its FY24 Financial results for the year ended 30 June 2024.

Result Highlights:

  • Continued business revenue up 26% to $124.6m
  • Operating profit* up 88% to $8.7m
  • Operating profit margin improved by over 40% to 7%, from4.7%.
  • Fully franked dividends
    - Interim 2 cents,
    - Final 2.5 cents
    - Special 2.5 cents
    - Total 7 cents for FY 2024
  • Buyback program reduced issued capital by4.3%.
  • Company remains debt free with $16.8m cash at bank
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?