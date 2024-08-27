View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - FY24 Results



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ)(“Sequoia” or “Company”) today released its FY24 Financial results for the year ended 30 June 2024.



Result Highlights: Continued business revenue up 26% to $124.6m

Operating profit* up 88% to $8.7m

Operating profit margin improved by over 40% to 7%, from4.7%.

Fully franked dividends

- Interim 2 cents,

- Final 2.5 cents

- Special 2.5 cents

- Total 7 cents for FY 2024

Company remains debt free with $16.8m cash at bank For more information, download the attached PDF.



