Sequoia Financial Group - FY24 Results

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ)(“Sequoia” or “Company”) today released its FY24 Financial results for the year ended 30 June 2024.
Result Highlights:
Continued business revenue up 26% to $124.6m
Operating profit* up 88% to $8.7m
Operating profit margin improved by over 40% to 7%, from4.7%.
Fully franked dividends
- Interim 2 cents,
- Final 2.5 cents
- Special 2.5 cents
- Total 7 cents for FY 2024
Buyback program reduced issued capital by4.3%.
Company remains debt free with $16.8m cash at bank
