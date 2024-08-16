View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Resolution regarding dispute with Tim McGowen



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) (the Company) is pleased to announce that the dispute with Mr. Tim McGowen relating to the purchase of the issued share capital in Informed Investor, Share Cafe and Corporate Connect Research has been resolved by the parties. The terms of settlement, which are confidential between the parties, were made without admission of liability by either party and concludes the matter.



There will be no material impact to the Company’s FY 2024 financial results except for some legal costs. The settlement amount has been fully provided in prior financial years.



