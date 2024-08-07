View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Appointment of NED Chairman to the Board



Following an extensive recruitment process, Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (SEQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Ryan as the Chairman of SEQ, effective immediately.



Mike brings a wealth of ASX listed company experience and a proven track record of board and executive leadership in the financial services sector across a distinguished 40+ year career. He has a proven track record in strategic planning, organisational growth and stakeholder engagement, with impressive previous executive experience in leading financial services businesses in Australia and globally.



Mike’s past executive roles included six years at Shaw and Partners as Head of Equities, 12 years at Goldman Sachs/JB Were as an executive director in both London and Australia, five years as an Executive Director at Citi and 3 years as an Executive Director and Head of Distribution at Morgan Stanley.



SEQ is very pleased to have secured such a well-respected industry executive and is confident Mike will provide outstanding and visionary leadership and assist SEQ in achieving its ambitious goals over the coming years.



SEQ would like to thank Charles Sweeney for providing exceptional leadership during his recent period acting as Chair and notes that Charles will be remaining on the Board as a Non-Executive Director alongside Kevin Pattison.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document