Sequoia Financial Group - Renewal of CEO Contract

Sequoia Financial Group (ASX: SEQ) is pleased to announce that Garry Crole has accepted a fixed-term contract as Chief Executive Officer, to June 2026.



Garry has led our Group since 2019, achieving significant milestones and developing a robust business model that will sustain our Group long term. Throughout his tenure the Group has achieved strong revenue, earnings and dividends growth, at a time where there has been a significant reduction in adviser numbers across the sector.



