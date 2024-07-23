Media ReleasesSequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group - Renewal of CEO Contract

23 Jul 2024 12:07 PM


Sequoia Financial Group (ASX: SEQ) is pleased to announce that Garry Crole has accepted a fixed-term contract as Chief Executive Officer, to June 2026.

Garry has led our Group since 2019, achieving significant milestones and developing a robust business model that will sustain our Group long term. Throughout his tenure the Group has achieved strong revenue, earnings and dividends growth, at a time where there has been a significant reduction in adviser numbers across the sector.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

