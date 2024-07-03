View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Structural Changes at Sequoia Financial Group



Today we announce further streamlining of our Group’s existing Divisional structure, whereby we will be moving from four to two reporting Divisions for FY25. This change is designed to enhance the focus of our executive team and reduce our cost base in terms of headcount by 10%. The new reporting Divisions will be Licensee and Adviser Services and Legal and Administration Services.



As outlined to shareholders in our February 1HFY24 results report, and most recently in our April investor update, the Group is continuing to streamline our business model, to drive greater efficiency across our businesses, and provide more simplicity for stakeholders to interact with us.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document