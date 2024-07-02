View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Sale of General Insurance Broking Business



Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX: SEQ) has sold its general insurance broking businesses to WIB Corporate Pty Ltd, a company 100% owned and controlled by Cameron Bott.



WIB Corporate has acquired 100% of the shares in Sequoia Insurance Brokers and Interprac General Insurance at 2.4 times annual revenue for the period to June 30, 2025.



With FY24 revenue expected to be approximately $2m the purchase price is expected to be in a range of $4.4M to $5M payable all-in cash over a 15-month period. $1m has been paid today, with a further payment of $1m due by 31 October 2024.



The remaining balance will be deferred and paid in October 25 upon the parties calculating the annual revenue of the retained business for the FY25 period.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



