Sequoia Financial Group - Results of Meeting



In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, the results of the Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) Extraordinary General Meeting held on 5 June 2024 are set out in the attached Report.



Each of the four Resolutions were decided by way of a poll, with none of the (4) Resolutions passed.



In accordance with the undertakings made to the Takeovers Panel announced on 3 June 2024 by the various parties, SEQ disregarded the exercise of voting rights attached to a total of 7,448,378 shares (referred to as the ‘relevant shares’ in the undertakings) , as shown on page 1 of the attached Report.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



