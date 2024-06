View All Sequoia Financial Group News

Sequoia Financial Group - Rescheduled Extraordinary General Meeting



Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX: SEQ) (Sequoia) advises that it has rescheduled its Extraordinary General Meeting from 4 June 2024 to 11:00am on Wednesday, 5 June 2024.



The meeting will be held at Level 8 525 Flinders Street Melbourne with those wishing to attend remotely able to do so by using the webinar link for the meeting.



