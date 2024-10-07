View All Santana Minerals News

Santana Minerals - Fast Track Approval Received



Santana Minerals Ltd (Santana, ASX/NZX: SMI or the Company) is pleased to announce that its Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project (BOGP) in Central Otago, New Zealand, has been officially designated as a ‘Fast-track Project’ under Schedule 2 of the coalition government's Fast Track Approvals Bill.



This designation follows a comprehensive review by an independent Advisory Group with approval from the Minister Responsible for Resource Management Reform, the Minister for Regional Development, and the Minister of Transport. The BOGP has now been recognised for meeting the Bill’s objective of driving economic growth both regionally and nationally.



