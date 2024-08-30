View All Santana Minerals News

Santana Minerals - Proposed Split of Securities



Santana Minerals Ltd (Santana, ASX/NZX: SMI or the Company) advises that it will seek approval from shareholders for the subdivision of the Company's issued share capital on the basis that every one Share be subdivided into three Shares and the Options and Performance Rights on issue be adjusted in accordance with the Listing Rules.



The Board considers that the Share Split will benefit Shareholders by assisting in achieving a greater level of liquidity and affordability of Shares for all investors.



