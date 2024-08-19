View All Santana Minerals News

Santana Minerals - Another Booming Gold Hit from RAS



Santana Minerals Ltd (Santana, ASX/NZX: SMI or the Company) is pleased to advise that the latest drill intercept from infill drilling of the high grade-core at RAS has returned one of the best results to date:



MDD326

41.6m @ 8.6g/t Au from 164.4m (true width 38.8m)



Santana CEO, Damian Spring said:



“With every hole we drill into RAS the outcomes just get better! We drilled this latest series of holes with intent to constrain the bonanza results within our high-grade core. They have shown it to be bigger and more continuous than we originally thought and this better-defined high-grade core will now form the foundation of our early production planning for the future mine.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



