Santana Minerals - RAS Shines, SHR Complements

30 Jul 2024 09:06 AM


Santana Minerals Ltd (Santana, ASX/NZX:SMI or the Company) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing resource definition programs at the Bendigo-Ophir gold project ahead of its Pre-feasibility Study (PFS).

Four additional assays have been received from a drill program aimed at infilling and validating sections of the Rise and Shine (RAS) deposit. The RAS deposit features thick, high-grade intercepts that define a higher-grade core along the structure's axis. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

