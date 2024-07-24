Santana Minerals - Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Reports

The Board of Santana Minerals Ltd (ASX:SMI, Santana, or the Company) is pleased to present its June 2024 Quarterly Report. During the quarter past, significant progression toward the commercialisation of the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project in New Zealand’s Central Otago region was made.
Key Highlights
Operations
Substantial baseline social, environmental impact and economic output studies required for permitting were advanced and are ongoing.
The upgrade of mine development studies from Scoping Study level to Pre-feasibility Study (PFS) continued as a key priority. Previous Scoping Study outcomes concluded a robust project development considering the upper portion of the Rise & Shine orebody (RAS) only with key physical and fiscal measures being:
- Gold production of 110,000oz per annum for an initial mine life of 10 years.
- An after tax NPV10 of NZ$937M, IRR of 75% and a Simple Payback of 1yr.
- A Net Profit after Tax (NPAT) of NZ$2.0B generated over the initial 10 years.
- Cash operating costs to produce gold of NZ$897/oz and total production costs of NZ$1,392/oz.
Post quarter end, additional resource definition drilling enabled an increase in Indicated resources at RAS, expanding it to 1.45 million ounces (65% of the total resource). In addition, resource definition drilling of the near surface components of the Shreks, Shreks East, and Come-in-Time deposits was completed with an objective of having all of these included in the expanded PFS which is due for completion in the December 2024 quarter.
Additional metallurgical testwork on RAS ores confirmed strong gravity plus CIL recoveries of between 91% and 95%. Metallurgical testwork on Shreks and Come-in-Time orebodies also commenced.
The Company withdrew from its early stage Cuitaboca Silver Project in Mexico where it was funding exploration on an earn-in basis. The Company retains its interest in the Cambodian gold project with Emerald Resources NL, where it is a minority party and free carried.
