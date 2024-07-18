View All Santana Minerals News

Santana Minerals - Approval to list on New Zealand Stock Exchange



Santana is pleased to advise that it has received approval for its secondary listing on the NZX Main Board Market operated by NZX Limited (NZX) in addition to its primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).



Santana will commence trading on the NZX at 10.00am (NZ time) on July 25, 2024 under the ticker SMI.



Copies of Santana’s Profile and Listing Application Letter in connection with its listing are attached to this announcement.



