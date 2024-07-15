View All Santana Minerals News

Santana Minerals - More thick high-grade intercepts from RAS



As Santana Minerals Ltd (Santana, or the Company) rapidly progresses its Pre-feasibility study for the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project, resource definition drilling continues to test and validate the thick high-grade core of the deposit. The latest two holes are positioned within the core of the deposit with an objective to assess the continuity of previous high grade results and ensure the appropriate projection of them during resource modelling.



Both holes have expectedly returned excellent results further validating the high tenor within the core and its consistency. The primary high intercepts of the main zone returned the following outstanding continuous results...



