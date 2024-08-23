Media ReleasesRural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group - FY24 Financial Results Summary

23 Aug 2024 09:21 AM


Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM) today released the Rural Funds Group (ASX: RFF, the Group) Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2024 (FY24) as summarised below.

Financial highlights

  • Property revenue increased 8.0%, or $6.5m, to $88.4m, primarily due to additional rental income earned on macadamia developments.
  • Adjusted net asset value (NAV) increased 7.2%, or $0.21, to $3.14 per unit, benefiting from independent assets valuations conducted on 69% of assets.
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) increased 2.8% to 11.0 cents per unit (cpu).
  • Earnings of 30.3 cents per unit, or $117.2m, largely driven by property revenue and independent property valuations.2
  • Distributions per unit (DPU) of 11.73 in line with forecasts.
  • FY25 forecast AFFO growth of 3.6%, to 11.4 cpu, and forecast distributions of 11.73 cpu.
