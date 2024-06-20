View All Rural Funds Group News

Rural Funds Group - Lease and partial sale of cropping properties



Rural Funds Management Limited (RFM), as responsible entity of Rural Funds Group (RFF), advises it has entered into an agreement for the lease of two cropping properties, Mayneland and Baamba Plains, for 10 years. The lessee is a company managed by The Rohatyn Group (TRG) on behalf of a joint venture

between TRG and a global institutional investor. The transaction will also include the sale of a 50% interest in the properties.



The lease and partial sale provide several benefits to RFF, including a reduction in exposure to operating earnings, confirmation of asset values and capital from sale proceeds for debt reduction.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document