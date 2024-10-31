View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



The Lithium Universe Strategy Positive, robust Bécancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment

LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy – develop project, ready for price recovery

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap – growth in resource and end market projects The Financial Modelling Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M

IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;

Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3

Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million

Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million

Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne Li2CO3 For more information, download the attached PDF.



