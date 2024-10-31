Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

The Lithium Universe Strategy
The Financial Modelling
Positive, robust Bécancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment
LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy – develop project, ready for price recovery
Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap – growth in resource and end market projects
Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M
IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;
Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3
Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million
Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million
Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne Li2CO3
