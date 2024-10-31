View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Amendment to Placement and Launch of Entitlement Offer



Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) refers to its announcement made on 30 October 2024 concerning its share placement and non-renounceable entitlement offer (“Offers”) (Binding Offers for $2.14M Placement and Launch of Entitlement Offer of $0.98M Funds to Advance LU7 Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS) (Announcement).



Following review by the ASX of the Announcement, it has come to the Company’s attention that there is a rounding requirement under ASX Listing Rule 7.11.2, which results in the Company being unable to issue securities at $0.0125 per share under the Offers. Instead, the Company is required to round the offer price to the nearest three decimal places.



