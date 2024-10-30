Lithium Universe Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Highlights
Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million
Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million
Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share
A total of $3.16 million in capital raising
Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options
On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026
Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval
Funds will mainly be used to complete the Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS
Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Bécancour
