Lithium Universe Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

30 Oct 2024 11:10 AM


Highlights

  • Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million
  • Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million
  • Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share
  • A total of $3.16 million in capital raising
  • Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options
  • On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026
  • Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval
  • Funds will mainly be used to complete the Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS
  • Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Bécancour

