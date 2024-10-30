View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer



Highlights Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million

Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million

Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share

A total of $3.16 million in capital raising

Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options

On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026

Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval

Funds will mainly be used to complete the Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS

Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Bécancour

For more information, download the attached PDF.



