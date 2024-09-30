View All Lithium Universe News

Lithium Universe - Becancour Lithium Refinery - Preliminary Feasibility Study



Highlights



The Lithium Universe Strategy Positive, robust Bécancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment

LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy – develop project, ready for price recovery

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap – growth in resource and end market projects The Financial Modelling

Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M

IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;

Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3

Current spot price is approx. US$775/t SC6 and US$10,680/t for battery grade LC

Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million

Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million

Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne LC The Design LU7 offers a solution to worldwide lithium conversion failures and startup problems

Using proven Jiangsu Refinery operating technology and lithium industry experience

Producing up to 18,270 tonnes/year of green battery-grade lithium carbonate

Smaller off-the-shelf style plant rather than large difficult-to-operate facilities

Initial focus on lithium carbonate production – feed for LFP batteries

Assumptions based on real operating data and experience – not new aspirant The Location Québec ideal trans-Atlantic lithium conversion centre, comparable to China

Feedstock from Canada, Brazil and Africa – end market North America

Critical cost benefits – cheap green power, transport mine/end market savings, US/Canada tariffs

95% GHG emission reduction with Hydro Québec's green energy Next Steps Offtake discussions with interested OEMs underway

LU7 continues to progress full Definitive Feasibility Study For more information, download the attached PDF.



