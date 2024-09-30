Media ReleasesLithium Universe

Lithium Universe - Becancour Lithium Refinery - Preliminary Feasibility Study

30 Sep 2024 09:13 AM


Highlights

The Lithium Universe Strategy

  • Positive, robust Bécancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment
  • LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy – develop project, ready for price recovery
  • Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap – growth in resource and end market projects
The Financial Modelling
  • Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M
  • IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;
  • Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3
  • Current spot price is approx. US$775/t SC6 and US$10,680/t for battery grade LC
  • Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million
  • Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million
  • Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne LC
The Design
  • LU7 offers a solution to worldwide lithium conversion failures and startup problems
  • Using proven Jiangsu Refinery operating technology and lithium industry experience
  • Producing up to 18,270 tonnes/year of green battery-grade lithium carbonate
  • Smaller off-the-shelf style plant rather than large difficult-to-operate facilities
  • Initial focus on lithium carbonate production – feed for LFP batteries
  • Assumptions based on real operating data and experience – not new aspirant 
The Location
  • Québec ideal trans-Atlantic lithium conversion centre, comparable to China
  • Feedstock from Canada, Brazil and Africa – end market North America
  • Critical cost benefits – cheap green power, transport mine/end market savings, US/Canada tariffs
  • 95% GHG emission reduction with Hydro Québec's green energy
Next Steps
  • Offtake discussions with interested OEMs underway
  • LU7 continues to progress full Definitive Feasibility Study
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

