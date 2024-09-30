Lithium Universe - Becancour Lithium Refinery - Preliminary Feasibility Study

Highlights
The Lithium Universe Strategy
The Financial Modelling
Positive, robust Bécancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment
LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy – develop project, ready for price recovery
Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap – growth in resource and end market projects
The Design
Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M
IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;
Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3
Current spot price is approx. US$775/t SC6 and US$10,680/t for battery grade LC
Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million
Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million
Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne LC
The Location
LU7 offers a solution to worldwide lithium conversion failures and startup problems
Using proven Jiangsu Refinery operating technology and lithium industry experience
Producing up to 18,270 tonnes/year of green battery-grade lithium carbonate
Smaller off-the-shelf style plant rather than large difficult-to-operate facilities
Initial focus on lithium carbonate production – feed for LFP batteries
Assumptions based on real operating data and experience – not new aspirant
Next Steps
Québec ideal trans-Atlantic lithium conversion centre, comparable to China
Feedstock from Canada, Brazil and Africa – end market North America
Critical cost benefits – cheap green power, transport mine/end market savings, US/Canada tariffs
95% GHG emission reduction with Hydro Québec's green energy
Offtake discussions with interested OEMs underway
LU7 continues to progress full Definitive Feasibility Study
