Media ReleasesLithium Universe

View All Lithium Universe News


Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

31 Jul 2024 10:34 AM


Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

  • Lithium Universe to convert supply in North America
  • Geopolitical shift to onshore the battery supply chain
  • LFP batteries expected to capture 87% of the ESS market share by 2033
  • Strong Federal and Provincial government financing support within the industry

Application for 22.5 Mw Green Power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
  • Lithium Universe application for 22.5 MW of green power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
  • Hydroelectricity has significant cost effective advantage
  • Strategy to produce greener battery grade lithium carbonate
  • Application only for train 1 of 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?