Lithium Universe - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America
Lithium Universe to convert supply in North America
Geopolitical shift to onshore the battery supply chain
LFP batteries expected to capture 87% of the ESS market share by 2033
Strong Federal and Provincial government financing support within the industry
Application for 22.5 Mw Green Power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
Lithium Universe application for 22.5 MW of green power for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
Hydroelectricity has significant cost effective advantage
Strategy to produce greener battery grade lithium carbonate
Application only for train 1 of 16,000 tpa battery grade lithium carbonate
