Linius & Fujitsu partner to unlock power of video worldwide



Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Fujitsu, a leading global digital transformation company.



Businesses, governments, and organisations can now unlock the full potential of their video data thanks to this new partnership, which combines Fujitsu’s expertise in systems integration and advanced AI-powered video analysis with Linius’s ground-breaking, patented “virtualised video” and “data-driven video assembly” technology.



