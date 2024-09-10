Linius Technologies funded with up to $3 million capital raising

Highlights:
Linius Media Solutions now proven with global tier-1 clients across most major sports
New and existing partnerships with industry leaders Prime Focus, Magnifi, and Avid unlock significant scale
Technology is scalable across the US$75 billion sports broadcasting market
As a result the Company has secured $1.5 million in funding (before costs) via an equity placement from professional and sophisticated investors and commitments under a convertible note facility, partly subject to shareholder approvals
Linius has also entered into a $1.5 million standby equity facility with Eli Capital that provides the Company with full control over the facility and flexibility in strengthening its balance sheet as part of its funding strategy
Linius initiated cost reductions of nearly $1m annually, following completion of its latest product, Captivate
Proceeds from the capital raising, combined with new products, partnerships, and a reduced cost base will accelerate Linius’ growth towards cashflow break-even in early FY26
