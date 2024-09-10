View All Linius Technologies News

Linius Technologies funded with up to $3 million capital raising



Highlights: Linius Media Solutions now proven with global tier-1 clients across most major sports

New and existing partnerships with industry leaders Prime Focus, Magnifi, and Avid unlock significant scale

Technology is scalable across the US$75 billion sports broadcasting market

As a result the Company has secured $1.5 million in funding (before costs) via an equity placement from professional and sophisticated investors and commitments under a convertible note facility, partly subject to shareholder approvals

Linius has also entered into a $1.5 million standby equity facility with Eli Capital that provides the Company with full control over the facility and flexibility in strengthening its balance sheet as part of its funding strategy

Linius initiated cost reductions of nearly $1m annually, following completion of its latest product, Captivate

Proceeds from the capital raising, combined with new products, partnerships, and a reduced cost base will accelerate Linius’ growth towards cashflow break-even in early FY26 For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document