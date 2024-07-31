View All Linius Technologies News

Linius Technologies - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Linius closes successful quarter, forging key industry partnerships and launching with American football



Highlights:

-- Quarterly billings of $181,600, 42% higher than Q4FY23. Importantly, 94% of billings were from recurring fees

-- Year-to-date billings through Q4 of $760,300, 57% higher than the prior year period, and YTD cash receipts of $748,000 up 51% over the prior year period

-- Forged key industry partnerships to scale revenue growth

---- In April, signed partnership with Magnifi, leading provider of AI-driven automated highlights

-------- After launch and rapid adoption of our auto-highlights product, we gained the attention of and now partnered with the #2 provider in this space

-------- Together, Linius and Magnifi have a highly differentiated solution, well positioned to disrupt the automated highlights market

-------- Magnifi will integrate and resell Linius Whizzard as their solution for archives as well as Linius Captivate personalised video product for fan engagement

-------- Linius gains access to advanced AI technology for metadata and curation

-------- Initial product integration and go-to-market planning are complete, with both companies now executing on opportunities with existing and new clients. Multiple proposals are in with potential customers

-------- Magnifi is targeting its existing installed base of global broadcast and federation customers with upsell opportunities for these new solutions

-------- Joint solution was demonstrated at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas in April 2024

---- Integration license agreement with Avid

-------- With Whizzard disrupting archive search and curation workflows, it makes perfect sense to integrate into professional editing suites from industry leaders like Avid

-------- Linius is one of the first partners to access the new SDK for Avid Media Composer, which will embed Whizzard into Media Composer UI and workflows, exposing Whizzard to Avid’s customer base of most major broadcasters and federations.

-------- Integration is scheduled to be complete and demonstrated at upcoming IBC tradeshow in September

-- In June, Linius went live with its first deployment in American football

---- Linius Whizzard is now live with users at Lone Star Conference (LSC) for their American Football and basketball content from the 2023 season onwards

---- LSC, Linius’ second customer in the US college sports market, signed a 3-year agreement in April 2024 covering football and basketball

---- LSC using Whizzard to curate highlights and for automated highlights of all games

---- Deployment marks the first use of Linius solutions in American football, one of the most highly monetized sports globally

---- Reduced deployment time driving cost efficiencies for future growth in this market

---- Significant opportunity for Linius in US college sport as NCAA has 150 conferences and 1,100 schools



