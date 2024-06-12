View All Linius Technologies News

Linius Technologies raises $125,000



Melbourne, Australia – 12 June 2024: Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – announces that strategic professional and sophisticated investors and Linius directors have subscribed for a total of $125,000 via a placement of fully paid ordinary shares (Placement).



Proceeds from the Placement will be used for acceleration of Linius’ go to market plan which is focused on scale and near-term revenue growth through further penetration of the US sports market, and continued investment into key segments like broadcast and college sports.



