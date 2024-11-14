View All Immutep News

Immutep - Positive Data from Phase II Trial in Soft Tissue Sarcoma



-- Efti in combination with pembrolizumab and radiotherapy demonstrates significant efficacy in the neoadjuvant setting in patients with soft tissue sarcoma

-- Over three-fold increase in tumour hyalinization, the primary endpoint of the study and an important predictor of overall survival, as compared to historical results from radiotherapy alone



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 14 November 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the presentation of new data from EFTISARC-NEO, a Phase II investigator-initiated trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with radiotherapy plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS), at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2024 Annual Meeting. Based on preliminary analysis among 21 patients available for primary endpoint assessment, the triple combination therapy demonstrates significant efficacy in the neoadjuvant setting for resectable STS.



Katarzyna Kozak, M.D., Ph.D., and Pawel Sobczuk, M.D., Ph.D., medical oncologists at the Department of Soft Tissue/Bone Sarcoma and Melanoma at MSCNRIO (Warsaw) and the trial’s principal investigators, stated: “Our belief in efti’s unique mechanism of action to complement radiotherapy and pembrolizumab in order drive better outcomes for patients with this rare aggressive disease was the foundation of the EFTISARC-NEO trial. These very encouraging results we are presenting today build our confidence in the synergistic effects of this new therapeutic approach and its potential to treat these patients in dire need of more effective therapies. In particular, the high level of hyalinization/fibrosis achieved with this novel combination therapy, three-times above historical results from standard radiotherapy, demonstrates remarkable efficacy in patients with resectable soft tissue sarcomas.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



