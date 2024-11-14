View All Immutep News

Immutep - Excellent Survival Data from INSIGHT-003 Trial in NSCLC



-- Mature data in patients with a minimum follow-up of 22 months (N=21) shows excellent results, well above historical controls and exceeding expectations:

---- Median Overall Survival is 32.9 months, with median Progression Free Survival reaching 12.7 months, and a 24-month Overall Survival rate of 81.0%

-- Data from all evaluable patients to date (N=40) demonstrates significant improvement of Overall Response Rate compared to historical controls

-- Safety continues to be favourable with no new safety signals

-- INSIGHT-003, which is nearing completion of enrolment, evaluates efti with the most widely used immunotherapy-chemo combination today in a similar population to upcoming TACTI-004 Phase III trial



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – November 14, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces positive data from the investigator-initiated INSIGHT-003 Phase I trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy for first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) patients.



Prof. Dr. Salah-Eddin Al-Batran of the Frankfurt Institute of Clinical Cancer Research (IKF) and project lead stated, “The strength of these mature survival results coupled with a favourable safety profile in first-line treatment of patients with non-squamous NSCLC, the vast majority of whom have negative or low PD-L1 expression, is very encouraging. This promising data in INSIGHT-003 suggests a complementary effect from the addition of efti, a unique MHC Class II agonist, to the standard-of-care combination of pembrolizumab and chemotherapy which has revolutionised the treatment landscape in lung cancer. The IKF will also support and is looking forward to participating in the upcoming TACTI-004 study, which has PFS and OS as dual primary endpoints.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document