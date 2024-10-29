View All Immutep News

Immutep Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C



Key points:

Positive feedback received from US FDA regarding the planned TACTI-004 Phase III in first-line non-small cell lung cancer successfully concluding regulatory preparations for the trial design

Efti in combination with MSD’s KEYTRUDA® reports positive efficacy and favourable safety in first-line head and neck cancer in TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial

First participant successfully dosed in the first-in-human Phase I trial of IMP761, a novel LAG-3 agonist antibody designed to treat autoimmune diseases

Immutep added to the S&P ASX 300 Index, recognising its considerable growth and enhancing market visibility

Immutep has a strong aggregate cash, cash equivalent and term deposit position of A$172.3 million as at 30 September 2024 with an expected cash reach to the end of CY2026. SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 29 October 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 (Q1 FY25).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document