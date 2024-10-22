View All Immutep News

Immutep - Annual report to shareholders



On behalf of the Board, I’m pleased to present Immutep Limited’s Annual Report for the 2024 Financial Year.



Immutep continues to be the leading biotech focused on the development of products using Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3) for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. LAG-3 immunotherapy is an exciting and promising area drawing increasing attention from global pharmaceutical companies.



It has been a remarkable year for Immutep with further impressive clinical results and good progress delivering on our strategy to advance our lead product candidate, eftilagimod alfa (efti) through clinical trials towards market approvals. We have continued later-stage clinical evaluation of efti in three large oncology indications, namely first line non-small cell lung cancer, first line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and metastatic breast cancer. We have also initiated earlier stage trials in soft tissue sarcoma and urothelial cancer.



