Immutep - Resignation of Non-Executive Director



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 4 October 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces independent non-executive director (NED), Anne Anderson, has tendered her resignation effective from 4 October 2024. Accordingly, she will not seek election as a Director of the Company by shareholders at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting.



Dr Russell Howard, Chairman of Immutep, said “Anne has been a valued member of the Board since her appointment in February 2024, contributing to the strength of our risk management and governance. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank her for her contribution to the success of Immutep and wish her every success with her next endeavours.”



