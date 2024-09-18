Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Data to be presented from Ph II trial in Soft Tissue Sarcoma

18 Sep 2024 08:58 AM

 
  • Results from triple combination of efti, radiotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) to be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society 2024 Annual Meeting
  • EFTISARC-NEO is the first trial to evaluate efti in a neoadjuvant (prior to surgery) setting
  • Soft tissue sarcoma is a hard-to-treat orphan disease with poor prognosis & high unmet medical need

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 18 September 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces new data from EFTISARC-NEO, a Phase II investigator-initiated trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with radiotherapy plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS), will be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2024 Annual Meeting taking place 13-16 November 2024, in San Diego, California.

