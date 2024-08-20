View All Immutep News

Immutep - TACTI-003 data selected for oral presentation at ESMO 2024

Oral presentation will detail results from the randomized TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial in first line head & neck squamous cell carcinoma patients with any PD-L1 expression (CPS >1)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 20 August 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces a late-breaking abstract has been accepted and selected as a Proffered Paper oral presentation at the 2024 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place September 13-17 in Barcelona, Spain.



