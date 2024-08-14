View All Immutep News

Immutep - First Participant Dosed in Phase I Study of IMP761

MP761 is designed to enhance the “brake” function of LAG-3 on T cells to restore balance to the immune system and address the underlying cause of many autoimmune diseases

Safety data from this first-in-human study anticipated by year-end and pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics data in first half CY2025

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 14 August 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that the first participant has been successfully dosed in the first-in-human Phase I trial of IMP761. This first-in-class agonist LAG-3 antibody is designed to restore balance to the immune system by enhancing the “brake” function of LAG-3 to silence dysregulated self-antigen-specific memory T cells that cause many autoimmune diseases.



