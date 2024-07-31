View All Immutep News

Immutep Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C



Entered into third and most important clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement to date with MSD to evaluate eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy for first-line non-small cell lung cancer in a pivotal Phase III trial Continuing positive clinical data reported from efti: - Positive results from TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial in first-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with efti in combination with KEYTRUDA®

- Encouraging efficacy and safety data from AIPAC-003 Phase II/III trial with efti and paclitaxel in metastatic breast cancer presented at ESMO Breast Cancer 2024

- Novel triple combination of efti with radiotherapy and KEYTRUDA well tolerated with encouraging initial efficacy data in EFTISARC-NEO Phase II trial in soft tissue sarcoma



Positive regulatory feedback received from Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) Competent Authority regarding the upcoming TACTI-004 Phase III trial

Appointed Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR) to conduct Phase I trial to evaluate IMP761, a first-in-class LAG-3 agonist antibody designed to treat autoimmune diseases

Exclusive license agreement signed with Cardiff University for development of an orally available, small molecule anti-LAG-3 therapy to treat cancer

A$100.2 million equity underwritten financing completed

Immutep cash runway extended to the end of calendar year 2026, with a strong cash, cash equivalent and term deposit position totalling approximately A$181.8 million

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 31 July 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (Q4 FY24).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



