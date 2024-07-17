Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Regulatory Clearance received for Phase 1 trial of IMP761

17 Jul 2024 09:18 AM

 
  • Study expected to enrol first participants during Q3 CY2024

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 17 July 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces it has received regulatory clearance from the ethics and competent authority in the Netherlands to initiate the first-in-human Phase I study of IMP761.

